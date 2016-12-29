Loenhout: Van Aert wins, Van der Poel crashes out

It was a banner day for reigning cyclo-cross world champion Wout van Aert (Crelan-Vastgoedservice), who extended his DVV Trophy series lead with a win at Azencross Loenhout in foggy conditions over rivals Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) and Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) in Antwerp, Belgium on Thursday.

However, all eyes were on previous world champ Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon), who was stretchered off the course following a nasty crash with less than two laps to go.

The 21-year-old Dutchman, who has blistered the 2016/2017 cyclo-cross season with three UCI World Cup wins and five Superprestige victories, shook off a bad start to take the lead early in the race before surrendering to van Aert and ultimately paying a heavy price to remain in contention.

Van der Poel laid motionless on the ground following a nasty spill and would eventually be fitted with a neck brace and carted off on a stretcher.

Like van der Poel, van Aert had a bad start, but the Belgian battled back quickly over slippery terrain to claim space at the front even after van der Poel held a 50-metre lead midway through the race. After fierce racing between race leaders, including van der Poel, Pauwels, Toon Aerts (Telenet–Fidea), Michael Vanthourenhout (Sunweb-Napolean Games) and Corné Van Kessel (Telenet–Fidea), van Aert was able to overcome a tumble with Meeusen and ride away on the final lap for the win.

The next race in the Trophy DVV Trophy is on New Year’s Day in Baal. With two races to go, van Aert holds a 2 minute 39 second lead over Pauwels and 3:33 over Vanthourenhout. Van der Poel is in 10th (+13:02).

Top 10