Loenhout: Cant races to third Azencross victory

Reigning seven-time Belgian national cyclo-cross champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-Beobank) won Azencross Loenhout for the third time in her career and captured her fourth win in a row in the IJsboerke Ladies Trophy on Thursday in Antwerp, Belgium.

The 26-year-old Lille native, who has one UCI World Cup win and three Superprestige victories in the 2016/2017 season, finished in a time of 39 minutes 51 seconds, 6 seconds over seven-time cyclo-cross world champion Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv), and reigning world champ Thalita de Jong (Rabo-Liv), who suffered an equipment failure early in the race.

“Because of the mistake in the second round there was nothing I could do other than limit the damage,” explained de Jong. “I lost 20 major seconds. There are still two races on the program, it’s all possible. Hopefully we get a hard race in Baal, then I can showcase my strength.”

Cant quickly took command, with Dutch riders and Rabo-Liv teammates Vos and de Jong in pursuit, along with Belgian Laura Verdonschot, who finished fourth on the day 9 seconds behind the winner. However, the trio fell short of Cant, who soloed to her 14th win of the season.

“This was not really a trail to ride alone, but I’m glad I showed today that I could force a win,” said Cant after the race. “I proved that it need not be a tactical fight for me. The final victory in the IJsboerke Ladies Trophy? I’m not focused on that at the moment. I’m especially pleased that I could win here today, that’s much more important than that ranking.”\

De Jong still tops the Ladies Trophy standings with two races – Bale and Lille – remaining in the season.

Top 10