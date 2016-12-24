Contador confident he can still win Tour de France

Madrid (AFP) – Spanish cyclist Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) is sure, at 34, he is “still able to win” the Tour de France, which he won twice in 2007 and 2009.

“It’s just that I want to win again (the Tour de France) and that I feel capable,” said the Castilian in the columns of the daily Spanish newspaper ABC on Friday.

“I had bad luck the last few years in this race, especially because of the falls,” added the triple winner of the Vuelta a España and double winner of the Giro d’Italia.

“The big objective is to try to win the most important races of the calendar, first and foremost the Tour de France,” he said previously upon signing with Trek in a team press release from September 15.

Since his second victory in 2009, the Spaniard has accumulated disappointments, including his victory of 2010, which was subsequently withdrawn the following year because of a doping control positive for clenbuterol.

Absent in 2012, he fell off the podium in 2013 and was forced to withdraw the following year after a fall in the descent on a pass of the Vosges.

In 2015, after winning the Giro, he could only do better than 5th in the Tour, nearly 10 minutes behind the winner Chris Froome (Team Sky).

This year, the “pistolero,” weakened by two falls at the start of the race, abandoned La Grande Boucle during the 9th stage in the Pyrenees.