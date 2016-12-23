Comeback alert: Marianne Vos wins Diegem ‘cross

After more than one year without a win at a major international cyclocross race, former world champion Marianne Vos came storming back to win in Diegem, Belgium Friday.

Vos, 29, was stymied by injuries and inconsistent form for much of 2015. The Dutchwoman enjoyed far happier hunting in 2016, winning five major road races, including a stage at the Amgen Tour of California and a stage at the Aviva Women’s Tour in Britain.

Riding for Rabo – Liv, Vos returned to the top step of a cyclocross podium in Diegem, beating Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm – BKCP) by 18 seconds in this sixth round of the Superprestige series. Katerina Nash (Luna) of the Czech Republic was third. Nash is coming off of a big win on Sunday at the Namur World Cup.

Coincidentally, the last major cyclocross race Vos won was also in Diegem, in 2015.

