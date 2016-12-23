Comeback alert: Marianne Vos wins Diegem ‘cross

After more than one year without a win at a major international cyclocross race, former world champion Marianne Vos came storming back to win in Diegem, Belgium Friday.
Vos, 29, was stymied by injuries and inconsistent form for much of 2015. The Dutchwoman enjoyed far happier hunting in 2016, winning five major road races, including a stage at the Amgen Tour of California and a stage at the Aviva Women’s Tour in Britain.
Riding for Rabo – Liv, Vos returned to the top step of a cyclocross podium in Diegem, beating Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm – BKCP) by 18 seconds in this sixth round of the Superprestige series. Katerina Nash (Luna) of the Czech Republic was third. Nash is coming off of a big win on Sunday at the Namur World Cup.
Coincidentally, the last major cyclocross race Vos won was also in Diegem, in 2015.
Full results
- 1. Marianne VOS, (NED), 43:11
- 2. Sanne CANT, (BEL), 43:29
- 3. Katerina NASH, (CZE), 43:45
- 4. Lucinda BRAND, (NED), 43:58
- 5. Nikki BRAMMEIER, (GBR), 44:06
- 6. Alice Maria ARZUFFI, (ITA), 44:10
- 7. Laura VERDONSCHOT, (BEL), 44:10
- 8. Christine MAJERUS, (LUX), 44:24
- 9. Amanda MILLER, (USA), 44:38
- 10. Jolien VERSCHUEREN, (BEL), 44:46
- 11. Maud KAPTHEIJNS, (NED), 44:59
- 12. Sophie DE BOER, (NED), 45:02
- 13. Loes SELS, (BEL), 45:06
- 14. Yara KASTELIJN, (NED), 45:10
- 15. Elle ANDERSON, (USA), 45:12
- 16. Emma WHITE, (USA), 45:24
- 17. Lise-Marie HENZELIN, (SUI), 45:28
- 18. Inge VAN DER HEIJDEN, (NED), 45:30
- 19. Annemarie WORST, (NED), 45:37
- 20. Nadja HEIGL, (AUT), 45:46
- 21. Karen VERHESTRAETEN, (BEL), 46:01
- 22. Ceylin DEL CARMEN ALVARADO, (NED), 46:20
- 23. Geerte HOEKE, (NED), 46:45
- 24. Lindy VAN ANROOIJ, (NED), 46:52
- 25. Fleur NAGENGAST, (NED), 47:03
- 26. Anne TERPSTRA, (NED), 47:26
- 27. Monique VAN DE REE, (NED), 47:28
- 28. Allegra ARZUFFI, (ITA), 47:29
- 29. Alicia GONZALEZ BLANCO, (ESP), 47:33
- 30. Åsa-Maria ERLANDSSON, (SWE), 47:39
- 31. Shana MAES, (BEL), 47:54
- 32. Lucia GONZALEZ BLANCO, (ESP), 48:17
- 33. Ida JANSSON, (SWE), 48:26
- 34. Zoë MULDER, (NED), 48:28
- 35. Marthe TRUYEN, (BEL), 48:28
- 36. Lizzy WITLOX, (NED), 48:47
- 37. Miyoko KARAMI, (JPN), 48:47
- 38. Irene GERRITSEN, (NED), 49:04
- 39. Aurelie VERMEIR, (BEL), 49:17
- 40. Axelle BELLAERT, (BEL), 49:31
- 41. Rozemarijn AMMERLAAN, (NED), 49:42
- 42. Julia BOSCHKER, (NED), 49:57
- 43. Jinse PEETERS, (BEL), 50:18
- 44. Naomi WILLIAMS, (AUS), 50:28
- 45. Saga MOLIN, (SWE), 50:38
- 46. Irene TRABAZO BRAGADO, (ESP), 50:52
- 47. Eva Maria PALM, (BEL), 50:58
- 48. Laure MICHELS, (BEL), 51:05
- 49. Sarah BERKANE, (FRA), 51:08
- 50. Mieke DEROO, (BEL), 51:28
- 51. Rebecca LOCKE, (AUS), 51:37
- 52. Sarah LOMAS, (GBR), 51:47
- 53. Emeline DETILLEUX, (BEL)
- 54. Meg DE BRUYNE, (BEL)
- 55. Tine VERDEYEN, (BEL)
- 56. Brenda KACZMARCZYK, (BEL)
- 57. Marike TACHE, (ROU)
- 58. Tine ROMBOUTS, (BEL)
- 59. Anke VAN ROMPAY, (BEL)
- 60. Jo BLANCHAERT, (BEL)