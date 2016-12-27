Canadian Ellen Watters critically injured in training crash

Canadian neo-pro Ellen Watters (Colavita-Bianchi) remains in critical condition four days after she was involved in a collision with a motor vehicle during a training session in Sussex, New Brunswick.

Cycling Canada alerted the media after the 28-year-old’s family issued the following statement via social media:

“I want to thank everyone for the stupendous outpouring of support which have been sent to Ellen Watters, and to our family. The love, strength and joy, which Ellen has always shared around her have come rushing right back to her. I couldn’t be more grateful for all the support, which her family has received from dear friends, and from all of the cycling community.

“At this time, Ellen is still stable and receiving respiratory support. However, given her injuries and the results of scans and observation over the past few days, we do not anticipate a recovery. This news is truly heartbreaking for me to have to share. Ellen’s incredible strength and tenacity make this all the more difficult to take in.

“Please keep Ellen’s vibrancy shining through your memories of her, the joy you share with the world, and every great big laugh you just can’t keep to yourself.

“Until we have more news to share, we’d appreciate some space while we try to cope with this news.”

According to Cycling Canada, Watters has been on a steady rise through the ranks since joining the Ottawa-based The Cyclery Racing program in 2014 under the guidance of former national team member Jenny Trew.

The kinesiology graduate and former triathlete signed with US-based Colavita-Bianchi for 2017 after won the Tour of the Battenkill and Tour of Somerville in the U.S., and won bronze in the criterium at the Canadian Road Championships. The New Brunswick native also won a kermesse in Haasdonk, Belgium while riding for the first ever Canadian National Team project in August.

A GoFundMe page entitled “Love for Ellen” has been set up to help Watters’ family members with their expenses. Within a day of being launched, the fund has raised more than double its $5,000 goal.

“Ellen Watters is only beginning to make her mark on international cycling and we all have been very excited to see how far she will go in the sport,” said Cycling Canada high performance director and coach Jacques Landry. “On behalf of the Canadian cycling community, we would like to extend our deepest and utmost support to her family and friends in this difficult time.