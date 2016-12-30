Home » Gallery » Photo Essay: Finish line scenes of 2016 Photo Essay: Finish line scenes of 2016By BrakeThrough Media Published Dec. 30, 2016 2016 Strade BiancheLizzie Armitstead reigned supreme at the finale of the first Women’s WorldTour race of 2016. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com2016 Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 2Zdenek Stybar took victory in stage 2 with an attack in the final kilometers and also grabbed the race lead in Pomarance. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com2016 Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 7 TTBMC Racing’s Greg Van Avermaet brandished the gilded spear amidst the sea of blue. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com2016 Ronde van VlaanderenOnly an open road and thousands of flag-waving fans separated Peter Sagan and his first career monument victory. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com2016 Paris-RoubaixWorld champion Peter Sagan fought hard all the way to the line but was bested for 10th place by a grimacing Adrien Petit of Direct Energie. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com2016 Giro d'Italia - Stage 2Marcel Kittel took the win on the line in Nijmegen, putting him one second behind maglia rosa holder Tom Dumoulin. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com2016 Giro d'Italia - Stage 5André Greipel took the victory in Benevento on his teammate Adam Hansen’s birthday. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com2016 Giro d'Italia - Stage 5Andre Greipel took the win on stage 5 in Benevento and also showcased his flare for popping the Prosecco. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com2016 Giro d'Italia - Stage 6Tim Wellens brought a little MTB style to his victory salute on stage 6 in Roccaraso. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com2016 Giro d'Italia - Stage 14Bob Jungels held the best young rider’s jersey starting in stage 1 and spent several days in the maglia rosa, showing that he has reached a new potential while his parents greeted him on the finish line in Corvara. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comStage 19, Pinerolo-Risoul, Giro d'Italia 2016A heartbroken Steven Kruijswijk arrived in Risoul bloodied and battered after his high-speed crash on the descent of the Colle dell’Agnello. Photo: Thomas van Bracht / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com2016 Giro d'Italia - Stage 20Members of the Vincenzo Nibali fan club rejoiced atop the Sant’Anna di Vinadio as their campionissimo bounced back to win the Giro in brilliant style. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com2016 Tour de France - Stage 1All the race chaperones and media frenzy could not contain Mark Cavendish’s jubilant celebration at his stage win in Utah Beach. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2016 Tour de France - Stage 1A moment of silence was observed at Utah Beach at the conclusion of stage 1 in Normandy. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2016 Tour de France - Stage 3André Greipel sprinted to the line in the hopes of securing a victory on stage 3 in Angers. Photo: Léon van Bon / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2016 Tour de France - Stage 3While the sprint was under contention by the jury, both Cavendish and Greipel waited in suspended animation for the result. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2016 Tour de France - Stage 4News reached Marcel Kittel after the jury had to deliberate on the photo finish in Limoges. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2016 Tour de France - Stage 5Greg Van Avermaet claimed a heroic win and captured the yellow jersey on stage 5 into Le Lioran. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com2016 Tour de France - Stage 9Tom Dumoulin stole the show on the hors categorie finish on Andorre Arcalis despite freezing temps, hail, and wind. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2016 Tour de France - Stage 9The rain and hail took a heavy toll on the riders in stage 9. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2016 Tour de France - Stage 15Jarlinson Pantano stepped up with a stage win in Culoz, furthering the Colombian resurgence in cycling. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2016 Tour de France - Stage 16Stage winner, maillot vert, and world champion Peter Sagan beckoned to his fan club after the finish in Berne. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2016 Tour de France - Stage 17Richie Porte saw new life in his Tour de France on the climb to Finhaut-Emosson as he shed his rivals, minus overall race leader Chris Froome. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com2016 Tour de France - Stage 19A jubilant Romain Bardet took his second stage win in as many years at the Tour de France in the Alps. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com2016 Tour de France - Stage 20Jon Izagirre was in disbelief as he crossed the line solo in Morzine to take his first ever Tour de France stage win. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2016 Tour de France - Stage 212016 Tour de France winer Chris Froome embraced his family after the finish while all the world watched. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2016 Vuelta a España - Stage 2Gianni Meersman took the victory on stage 2 despite the mad dash to the line which involved a crash inside the last 200 meters. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com2016 Vuelta a España - Stage 4Ruben Fernandez was the race leader for only a day as the climb to Mirador Vixia de Herbeira got the better of the young Spaniard. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2016 Vuelta a España - Stage 5Gianni Meersman sprinted to his second stage victory, pulling ahead of his rivals at 150 meters to go. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2016 Vuelta a España - Stage 6Bart De Clercq was the victim of a late-stage crash that caused severe trauma to the right side of his body, but the tough Belgian managed to remount and finish the stage only 30 seconds in arrears of the race favorites. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2016 Vuelta a España - Stage 7Luis Angel Maté of Team Cofidis made friends on the podium as he was awarded the most combative prize after stage 7. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2016 Vuelta a España - Stage 14Robert Gesink seemed to get stronger and stronger as the Vuelta stages ticked on. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com2016 Vuelta a España - Stage 15The 90-plus rider peloton strolled into the finish 53 minutes after stage winner Gianluca Brambilla, causing much debate among the UCI jury about enforcing the timecut rule. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com2016 Vuelta a España - Stage 15Tosh van der Sande arrived at the finish covered in road rash and injuries from a fall early in the stage, further proof of the intensity of the racing and heat of this year’s Vuelta. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2016 Vuelta a España - Stage 16Silvan Dillier roared over his teammate Jempy Drucker’s victory in Peñiscola. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com2016 Vuelta a España - Stage 20Esteban Chaves was ear-to-ear smiles on the final climb of the 2016 Vuelta, having secured a third-place overall finish. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com2016 Vuelta a EspañaThere were hugs all around for the overall winner Nairo Quintana and his teammates at the finish in Madrid. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com