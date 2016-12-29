Home » Gallery » Loenhout Gallery: Van Aert tops DVV Trophy-Azencross Loenhout Gallery: Van Aert tops DVV Trophy-AzencrossBy VeloNews.com Published Dec. 29, 2016 2016 DVV Trophy-Azencross Loenhout: Zdenek Stybar starts...Zdenek Stybar (CZE) made the start at Azencross Loenhout. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 DVV Trophy-Azencross Loenhout: Mathieu van der Poel pre-crash...Former world champion Mathieu van der Poel held an early lead before ultimately leaving the race on a stretcher due to a nasty spill with two laps to go. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 DVV Trophy-Azencross Loenhout: Michael Boros in action...Czech rider Michael Boros earned some camera time early in the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 DVV Trophy-Azencross Loenhout: Wout Van Aert climbing back to the front...Reigning cyclo-cross world champion Wout van Aert expertly negotiated the course to victory. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 DVV Trophy-Azencross Loenhout: Tom Meeusen on the grind...Belgian Tom Meeusen once again found himself in the front pack in the latter half of the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 DVV Trophy-Azencross Loenhout: Lars van der Haar...Dutchman Lars van der Haar appeared fully recovered from his injury at Superprestige Ruddevoorde in November. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 DVV Trophy-Azencross Loenhout: In pursuit...Riders hoped to chase down race leader and reigning world champion Wout van Aert. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 DVV Trophy-Azencross Loenhout: Eyes on the prize...Wout van Aert had the win in his sights on the last lap in Antwerp, Belgium. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 DVV Trophy-Azencross Loenhout: Victory salute...Reigning world champion Wout van Aert celebrated with a victory pose as he crossed the line with the win. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 DVV Trophy-Azencross Loenhout: Elite men's podium...Belgian Wout van Aert stood tall atop the podium over rival countrymen Tom Meeusen and Kevin Pauwels. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com