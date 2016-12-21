Home » Gallery » Gallery: Team Rally’s winter training camp Gallery: Team Rally’s winter training campBy VeloNews.com Published Dec. 21, 2016 Rally Winter CampThe Rally team gathered in Snow Mountain Ranch in Estes, Colorado for a pre-season training camp ahead of the Christmas holidays. Photo: Sam Wiebe/Rally CyclingRally Winter CampThe snowshoe hike quickly turned into a race for Rally Cycling. Photo: Sam Wiebe/Rally CyclingRally Winter CampLeft to right: Brandon McNulty, Sepp Kuss, Eric Young, and Shane Kline. Photo: Sam Wiebe/Rally CyclingRally Winter CampMatteo Dal-Cin and Eric Young will become will be two of the key components of Rally Cycling’s sprint train. Photo: Sam Wiebe/Rally CyclingRally Winter CampEvan Huffman and his new teammate Colin Joyce catch up in the service course before heading up to Winter Park. Photo: Sam Wiebe/Rally CyclingRally Winter CampTeam mechanic Rick Barrow finishes building a 2017 Diamondback Podium. Photo: Sam Wiebe/Rally CyclingRally Winter CampSepp Kuss and Brandon McNulty are two of the most promising young riders in the U.S. Photo: Sam Wiebe/Rally CyclingRally Winter CampTeam Director Pat McCarty plays with Louie, Rally Cycling’s unofficial mascot. Photo: Sam Wiebe/Rally Cycling