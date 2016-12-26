Home » Gallery » Gallery: Cyclocross World Cup #7, Zolder Gallery: Cyclocross World Cup #7, ZolderBy VeloNews.com Published Dec. 26, 2016 World Cup #7, Heusden-ZolderEllen Van Loy went off the front early in the race, holding a solo lead for the first few laps. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWorld Cup #7, Heusden-ZolderBelgian champ Sanne Cant had a strong ride on Monday, finishing second. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWorld Cup #7, Heusden-ZolderAmerican Emma White finished 14th at Zolder. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWorld Cup #7, Heusden-ZolderItalian champ Eva Lechner did much of the chasing for the first half of the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWorld Cup #7, Heusden-ZolderMarianne Vos was relaxed and confident, sitting back in the group until the final lap, when she made her winning move. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWorld Cup #7, Heusden-ZolderAmanda Miller earned another top-10 finish in a World Cup, her fifth of the season. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWorld Cup #7, Heusden-ZolderKaterina Nash, an accomplished mountain bike racer, showed off her technical skills on the slippery Zolder descent. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWorld Cup #7, Heusden-ZolderVos was victorious in Zolder, her first World Cup win of the season. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWorld Cup #7, Heusden-ZolderWout Van Aert and Toon Aerts plunged down one of Zolder’s hills, which were very tricky and muddy. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWorld Cup #7, Heusden-ZolderLars Boom, three times a world cyclocross champion, returned to the dirt on Monday at Zolder. He finished 11th. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWorld Cup #7, Heusden-ZolderMathieu van der Poel had a forgettable race, struggling with one of his shoes in the pits and finishing outside of the top 10. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWorld Cup #7, Heusden-ZolderUCI continental champ Stephen Hyde of the U.S. was 18th in Zolder. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWorld Cup #7, Heusden-ZolderLars van der Haar returned to racing Monday after an injury forced him to sit out a few major races. The Dutchman was 31st on the track where he finished second at worlds last winter. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWorld Cup #7, Heusden-ZolderThis is a familiar site to most of the elite men’s ‘cross field: Van Aert, riding away to win. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWorld Cup #7, Heusden-ZolderVan Aert claimed his third World Cup victory of the season on Monday. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWorld Cup #7, Heusden-ZolderLaurens Sweeck was happy with his career-best World Cup result, second place. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWorld Cup #7, Heusden-ZolderKevin Pauwels narrowly out-sprinted Aerts for third place. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com