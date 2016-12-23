Week in Tech: New sponsors for world champions

Here’s the Week in Tech — all the gear news, tips, and announcements you need and none of the marketing gibberish you don’t

Felt sponsors cyclocross world champion Wout Van Aert

Felt Bicycles announced its sponsorship of Wout Van Aert for the 2017 season as part of a package deal that also includes a Belgium Pro Continental road and pro cyclocross team. The Crelan – Charles ‘cross team and the Verandas Willems – Crelan road team are unique in that they use a closely connected hybrid model that supports both squads.

Verandas Willems – Crelan’s co-owner, Nick Nuyens, is a former professional road cyclist who won the 2011 Tour of Flanders and will serve as general manager. Stijn Devolder, a two-time winner of the Tour of Flanders, will anchor the road team throughout the classics season while Belgian star Timothy Dupont, who notched over a dozen victories in 2016, will serve as road captain.

The cyclocross contingent will be captained by world champion Van Aert who has already collected more than 10 victories this cyclocross season. The Crelan-Charles team will continue to support Van Aert as he aims to defend his rainbow jersey on January 29, as well as riders Stan Godrie, Jappe Jespers, and Tim Merlier throughout the remainder of the 2017 cyclocross season. Two-time cyclocross world champion Niels Albert will serve as sport director for the squad’s cyclocross program.

Peter Sagan partners with 100% sunglasses

Two-time world champion Peter Sagan will stand out in the peloton for more reasons than one in 2017. Of course, he’ll wear the rainbow jersey, but also, he’ll be one of the few riders wearing 100% sunglasses.

The California company started out in the motocross and mountain bike scenes, but recently it has made a push into road cycling. Sagan will wear its Speedcraft shades. “When I’m not racing, I like spending some time on my mountain bike, and I’m a fan of downhill racing and motocross, as well,” said Sagan. “So, 100% was a very natural choice for me; I’m looking forward to the new season starting soon in Australia.”

New gravel and bikepacking adventure bike from Fuji

Fuji Bikes introduced its new all-surface Jari road bike that was made to handle main roads while thriving on back roads, gravel, and singletrack. The Jari combines a custom-butted alloy frame and a full carbon fork with tapered steerer tube and internal cable routing. It’s loaded with smart gravel features like clearance for 700x45c and 650x47c tires and three water bottle mounts for extra-long days in the saddle. The Jari also has a 2-millimeter thick silicone shoulder pad on the underside of the top tube for carrying the bike over muddy terrain.

All models include cable stops for 2x and 1x shifting systems and have thru-axles front and rear. The bike’s convertible rear dropout allows swapping from 142×12 thru-axle to 135 QR for use of existing rear wheels. Bikes are available now to dealers in four models as well as a frame and fork option. They range from $519 for the frame up to a $2,949 for a SRAM Force 1x option.

Marian University announces student mechanic program

Marian, one of the top collegiate cycling programs in the U.S. announced a new student mechanic program for aspiring wrenches who want to become race mechanics.

The Indianapolis school says this scholarship program is the first of its kind in collegiate cycling. A student mechanic will work in real-world competition settings to hone his or her skills as a race mechanic. The student will work alongside Marian Cycling’s team staff to maintain team equipment, service athletes’ personal equipment, and prepare for travel and competition in collegiate cycling’s five disciplines. Marian is the reigning national champion in the team omnium classification in BMX, cyclocross, track, and road.

Last call for Raptor Smartglasses test pilots

Everysight’s Raptor augmented reality (AR) Smartglasses test pilot registration closes December 23 — that’s today! All cyclists wanting to be considered for the program and receive a free pair of pre-release Raptor AR Smartglasses for testing must register by the end of the day.

Everyone who registers will also secure their place in line to pre-order the Raptor AR Smartglasses when the company open pre-orders later in 2017.

