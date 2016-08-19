U.S. team nets two medals in Olympics BMX

Americans Connor Fields and Alise Post wrapped up Friday’s Olympics BMX program with gold and silver, respectively in Rio de Janiero.

Fields and his teammate Nic Long took charge of the men’s final from the drop of the start gate. Dutchman Jelle Van Gorkom moved up to second during the 35-second race, and Long ended up losing the bronze medal in a photo-finish to Colombian Carlos Ramirez. The Nevadan’s victory was the first gold medal for an American in the BMX discipline at the Olympics.

“I had the best start probably of my entire life,” Fields said. “I came out to the turn in second place and from there instinct took over. I found the hole and got into the front. There was a moment when I exited the last corner and realized I was winning and I realized 70 meters in front of me is an Olympic gold medal. I was just like ‘Get to the line, Get to the line, Get to the line.’”

The women’s race was dominated by defending Olympic champion Mariana Pajon of Colombia. She took the holeshot and never was challenged by her rivals. Post benefitted from a crash that took out France’s Manon Valentino and Laura Smulders of the Netherlands. She held on to win silver ahead of Stefany Hernandez of Venezuela.

“You know honestly, I’d come in here with hopes of a gold medal and here I am with a silver and you’d think I’d be disappointed but I’m 100 percent proud of the effort given today and it feels like a win to me,” Post said.

Rio Olympics BMX men’s final results

1. Connor Fields (USA)

2. Jelle van Gorkom (Nl)

3. Carlos Alberto Ramirez (Col)

4. Nicholas Long (USA)

5. Tory Nyhaug (Can)

6. Sam Willoughby (Aus)

7. Niek Kimmann (Nl)

8. Anthony Dean (Aus)

Rio Olympics BMX women’s final results

1. Mariana Pajon (Col)

2. Alise Post (USA)

3. Stefany Hernandez (Ven)

4. Brooke Crain (USA)

5. Yaroslava Bondarenko (Rus)

6. Elke Vanhoof (B)

7. Laura Smulders (Nl)

8. Manon Valentino (F)