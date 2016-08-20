Home » Gallery » Rio Gallery: Rissveds claims Olympic women’s MTB title Rio Gallery: Rissveds claims Olympic women’s MTB titleBy VeloNews.com Published Aug. 20, 2016 2016 Olympic women's mountain bike race: Going for gold29 riders contested the women’s cross-country mountain bike race at the Rio Olympics Saturday. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 Olympic women's mountain bike race: On the attackSwitzerland’s Linda Indergand jumped out to an early lead. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 Olympic women's mountain bike race: Indergand out frontIndergand held on out front for a little while before being reeled in. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 Olympic women's mountain bike race: Ferrand-PrevotPauline Ferrand-Prevot of France crashed near the midway point and then abandoned the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 Olympic women's mountain bike race: Rissveds on the move22-year-old Jenny Rissveds powered clear of the field near the end of the fourth of five laps. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 Olympic women's mountain bike race: CelebrationsRissveds built up a sizable advantage before rolling into the final straightaway, where she celebrated his success with fans along the barriers. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 Olympic women's mountain bike race: VictoryRissveds claimed the victory, 37 seconds ahead of second-placed Maja Wloszczowska. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 Olympic women's mountain bike race: DisbeliefRissveds couldn’t quite believe what she’d just accomplished. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 Olympic women's mountain bike race: WloszczowskaWloszczowska claimed her second career silver medal — she was runner-up in Beijing in 2008 as well. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 Olympic women's mountain bike race: PodiumRissveds, Wloszczowska, and Canada’s Katharine Pendrel stood atop the final podium. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com