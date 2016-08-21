Home » Gallery » Gallery: Schurter nabs Olympic MTB title in Rio Gallery: Schurter nabs Olympic MTB title in RioBy VeloNews.com Published Aug. 21, 2016 2016 Olympic men's mountain bike race: The startRiders drove hard out of the start vying for position before the course narrowed — world road champ Peter Sagan worked his way into the front few riders in a matter of minutes. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 Olympic men's mountain bike race: Battling for positionClouds over Rio served as a reminder of heavy overnight rains that made for a slick course. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 Olympic men's mountain bike race: Settling inAfter the battle for positions at the start, the race began to sort itself out. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 Olympic men's mountain bike race: Schurter and KulhavyFavorites Nino Schurter and Jaroslav Kulhavy found themselves at the front before long. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 Olympic men's mountain bike race: SaganSagan got off to a hot start, but a puncture derailed his medal hopes. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 Olympic men's mountain bike race: LombardGuam’s Peter Lombard took a nasty fall on one of the more technical sections of the course. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 Olympic men's mountain bike race: AbsalonJulien Absalon, in his farewell Olympic ride, couldn’t quite hang on with the leader’s, though he did deliver a top 10 performance when all was said and done. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 Olympic men's mountain bike race: TriumphSchurter, a bronze medalist in 2008 and silver medalist in 2012, pulled away in the final lap to seal his first ever Olympic gold. Kulhavy finished as runner-up. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 Olympic men's mountain bike race: ExcitementThe Swiss rider was understandably excited. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 Olympic men's mountain bike race: ColomaCarlos Coloma was pumped to nab a bronze medal. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 Olympic men's mountain bike race: EmotionExcitement turned to overwhelming emotion for the third-placed Spaniard on the podium. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2016 Olympic men's mountain bike race: The medalistsSchurter, Kulhavy, and Coloma comprised the men’s mountain bike podium after six laps on a tough course in Rio. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com